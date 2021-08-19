James Bond: No Time To Die Release Date Delay’mayn’t be possible again, even if necessary’

After delay upon delay, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond movie No Time To Die remains set to hit cinemas on September 30 in the UK and on October 8 in the US. Some blockbusters in Hollywood have changed release dates due to the Delta version spreading throughout America and other parts of the globe. Sony’s Venom, Let There Be Carnage was already delayed until mid-October. A new report suggests that No Time To Die might not be able delay any further, even though producers would like to.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that “Sources claim No Time to Die” may not be in a position to push at the moment, since each restart can cost millions of dollars.

MGM does not have any sister streaming services, at least until the regulatory approval for a deal with Amazon.

Bond’s MGM studio has been sold by Amazon. EON Productions, who owns a share in the rights and make the 007 films, is committed to No Time To Die.

MI6HQ, a Bond news website recently calculated Bond’s potential box-office prospects. This included marketing costs.

