James Bond: No Time To Die Release Date Delay’mayn’t be possible again, even if necessary’

After delay upon delay, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond movie No Time To Die remains set to hit cinemas on September 30 in the UK and on October 8 in the US. Some blockbusters in Hollywood have changed release dates due to the Delta version spreading throughout America and other parts of the globe. Sony’s Venom, Let There Be Carnage was already delayed until mid-October. A new report suggests that No Time To Die might not be able delay any further, even though producers would like to.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that “Sources claim No Time to Die” may not be in a position to push at the moment, since each restart can cost millions of dollars.
MGM does not have any sister streaming services, at least until the regulatory approval for a deal with Amazon.
Bond’s MGM studio has been sold by Amazon. EON Productions, who owns a share in the rights and make the 007 films, is committed to No Time To Die.
MI6HQ, a Bond news website recently calculated Bond’s potential box-office prospects. This included marketing costs.
According to their well-researched report, the cost of the new Bond movie was publicly filed with the UK’s Companies House.
According to the report, Print and Advertising on No Time To Die amounted to $150-200 millions.
The final estimate calculated that Bond’s blockbuster must gross a staggering $900 million to break even.
MGM’s Investor Call today was a closed session. The studio boss did not comment on the specifics about the film’s release.
Current record: The 1989 film Licence to Kill, starring Timothy Dalton, and 1995’s GoldenEye with Pierce Brosnan playing 007.
No Time To Die describes James Bond’s retirement from active service five years after his capture by Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Felix Leiter, his friend and CIA Officer, approaches him to help search for Valdo Obrogchev, a missing scientist.
Bond will have to confront Obruchev when it is revealed that he has been kidnapped. His schemes could lead to the deaths of many millions.
No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas September 30, and US movie theatres October 8.
