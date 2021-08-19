Quantcast
19.5 C
United States of America
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...
Sports

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, urges fans to abandon ‘vile. Homophobia chant

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Must read

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, urges fans to abandon 'vile. Homophobia chant

It’s not right to speak, no matter what your beliefs are. It’s not right and we need to see it that way.

These songs are not helpful from a coach or player’s perspective. This is a bit of an egregious waste of time. We don’t listen, so it’s definitely a time-waster.

- Advertisement -

I hear them singing Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah. It gives you goosebumps and gives you an extra push.

The other songs are just a waste of time. You are an idiot if you believe what you sing.

You don’t have to think about the song you’ve just sang. It’s a waste.

Liverpool can report incidents of discrimination or abuse online and in person.www.liverpoolfc.com/reportabuse.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 13:23.50 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMarvel Cinema Discount: Half-price Shang-Chi and Black Widow tickets
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks