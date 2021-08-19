Lorde claims that raunchy Solar Power art is now an “iconic” Image

- Advertisement -

Lorde became viral after she posed half-naked for the cover of Solar Power, her return single.

The Kiwi singer has no regrets in showing her genitals to the world.

During an appearance on The Project on Thursday, the 24-year-old said that the artwork has now become iconic in pop culture.

“It’s sexy”: Lorde spoke out about the raunchy Solar Power single-cover, calling it “iconic”, during a Thursday interview with The Project

She told Lisa Wilkinson, host, that she loved the photo because it felt so free and playful.

“It’s a bit sexy, and I love that it. She added that she thinks it is a very iconic image and would be happy to wear it with a T-shirt.

The Royals’ singer shared her childhood memories of kicking body-image concerns ‘out the conversation’.

Pure Heroine was her debut album. She released it in 2013.

“I kind of kicked it out of the conversation,” she said. That was something I really cared about. People shouldn’t be discussing my body. When I was young, I was an only child.

“I wasn’t in” my body, You wore your body as a teenager like an unfit outfit.

Lorde is set to release her new album Solar Power, her eagerly awaited record. She is glad that she chose this approach, admitting that her body is not an area of great curiosity.

Viral: Lorde became viral after she posed half-naked for the cover of Single magazine in June

According to the Irish Times, she said that it was definitely something she had not invited. It all turned out well, I believe. My body is no longer a centre of my curiosity. This is partly due to the foundation I received as a teenager.

“So yeah, baby me does that for the future.”

Lorde didn’t release an album for four years, and admitted that it took some adjustment to get back in the limelight after such a long time.

Ella Yelich O’Connor is the pop singer. She said: “This is a big adjustment for me. People are suddenly touching and staring at me. Their job is to make me look a certain way.

“This is a major adjustment. This is so bizarre to me.