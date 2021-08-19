MAFS: Martha Kalifatidis, Michael Brunelli examine Bondi Beach home

- Advertisement -

Married At First Sight stars Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are house-hunting in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

They are renting an apartment in Bondi Beach.

They were recently spotted inspecting a property just a few streets away from the iconic beach, realestate.com.au reports.

The house had an estimated price of $2.9million, but was sold at auction for $3.725million.

Martha and Michael could have won a home with three bedrooms, one bathroom, if they had placed the highest offer.

A small courtyard is located adjacent to the facade that was built in 1898 and features original stained glass windows.

A long corridor leads inside to the three spacious bedrooms and one large bathroom.

Gorgeous interiors: If they had placed the highest offer, Martha and Michael could have been proud owners of a 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom house. One of the bedrooms

It's all in the details. At the end is the large living room. This bright space features white walls with original ornamental details and ceilings.

Bright and airy: Lightening the space with pine timber floors contrasts well against its bright walls

The living room is located at the end of the hallway. It flows to the dining area and the kitchen.

Bright interiors are featured in this home with original ceiling details and pine wood floors.

A small laundry area and timber deck are located at the back of this property.

Light and bright space: This well-designed kitchen features stylish joinery, skylights, and a lot of natural light.

Outside area: Michael could also use the small, paved backyard as a backdrop to his online training tutorials.

A small, paved yard is also available. This would have made a great backdrop to Michael’s online training tutorials.

Doug McLean (environmentalist) was the previous owner. He bought it in 1998 for $555,000

Two years ago, Martha and Michael tied the knot in 2019 on Nine’s Married at First Sight.

They moved in to their Bondi apartment early last year.