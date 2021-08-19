Marvel Cinema Discount: Half-price Shang-Chi and Black Widow tickets

Marvel’s next great adventure is coming to cinemas in the form of Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie, which stars Simu Liu as the titular character, is due to tell the story of the next superhero in Disney‘s superhero franchise. Vue Cinemas offers the opportunity to view the movie at a discounted price for customers who wish to do so.

Vodafone customers can use the VeryMe Rewards code to buy two Vue tickets for PS7 on the Vue website. The customer will receive the ticket code via email. They can use them on the Vue website to get a discount code for cinema tickets. These VeryMe Rewards codes can be used on any films showing at Vue cinemas. These movies include Black Widow and Snake Eyes as well as Free Guy, The Suicide Squad and Jungle Cruise.

Last week's social reviews of Shang-Chi included one reviewer who wrote: #ShangChi was amazing. The movie does all Marvel's best (pacing and humor, characters, action) but adds an extra dimension to the MCU. Many people will soon have a new favorite Marvel hero. It's darker than you thought. There's a lot of entertainment. "MCU Phase 4" is an integral part of the program! (sic). Another said, "#ShangChi's amazing." You will be amazed at the incredible fight scenes that are beautifully choreographed and then you'll also see some bad**s women. If you haven't, get ready to learn Simu Liu. Marvel is on the verge of another success. (sic). Fans can look forward to seeing Shang-Chi in future MCU episodes. Eternals is the next major Marvel movie after Shang-Chi's debut.

This week's intergalactic trailer shows off Ikaris (Richard Madden), superpowers. New Disney trailer showed the Celestials, immortal beings that created pieces of our universe. Shang-Chi's Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi are in cinemas September 3, 2021. Eternals will be available October 28th, 2021.

