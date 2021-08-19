Quantcast
34.5 C
United States of America
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...
Entertainment

Michael Jackson: Lisa Marie Presley’s shock-destroyed song about her ex-husband MJ was written by Lisa Marie Presley

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

Michael Jackson: Lisa Marie Presley's shock-destroyed song about her ex-husband MJ was written by Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie answered a question about the reasons she wrote so much about her ex-husband. It’s not something I am interested in.

He is what he is. People want to know the details of that. I tried to explain it to them without being negative. Because it was so bad and was so ridiculous, it’s difficult to make it work.

- Advertisement -

You get seduced by the “you poor, misunderstood individual, you” syndrome. That’s what I love.

Lisa Marie was privy to the darkest parts of Michael’s world, but she had also a rare glimpse at the secret’rea’ of Michael, something few people ever see. She admitted that it was very intoxicating.

Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 21:15:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe ban on posting adult content by creators of sexually explicit material is for lonely fans OnlyFans – Sexually explicit content
Next articleDeVonta Smith is playing tonight? The latest news about rookies Status for Eagles and Patriots
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks