Now, Part 1 of Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps Available

By Newslanes Media
It’s now possible to watch the stunningly animated Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps first episode. Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps is an animated series that features two parts in celebration of Sonic’s 30-year anniversary. The animation also clearly ties in nicely with the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate which is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch system on 7th September. Check out the first episode here or watch it below.

Sweet Mountain is home to something rotten! Dr. Eggman, his robotic henchmen and their evil minions are up to nothing. A Jade Wisp finds Sonic and Tails after narrowly fleeing Eggman’s facility. “Will Eggman and his robots get their desserts?”

SEGA


Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 17:35.49 +0000

