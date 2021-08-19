One Direction recorded a song “for the fans” after Zayn Malik left.

Niall Horan, One Direction’s lead singer, reflects upon time with Dermot O’Leary

On November 13 2015 One Direction released their final album, Made in the AM. It sold around 100,000 copies in the first week, and then 2.4 million worldwide. The band promoted the singles via candid chats on Vevo.

READ MORE: One Direction: Louis Tomlinson reminisced about ‘memories’ of the band Niall Horan, who was a part of a conversation about the songs on the album, explained that one song was entirely written for fans. - Advertisement - He stated that “We all decided to record history because it was one of our favorite songs… It has that’sitting at the dock of the Bay’ feeling. Campire-y. Four chords are simple and easy to learn. It’s a conversation about the past between us and our fans. “All of the time that we spent on road [with] crew, people who have been with me since day one. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LOUIS TOMLINSON AND NIALL HORAN TALK ABOUT HISTORY

- Advertisement - One Direction wrote a song for their fans after Zayn Malik left

Niall said, “It is just the history and the evolution of all things over the past five years.” We can continue to make [history], so let’s keep going! It just has a positive vibe.” - Advertisement - Louis Tomlinson contributed his opinion on the single. He also spoke out about Zayn Malik’s recent departure, which he announced six months before the release of the album. Louis stated: “History has so many to it and so many meanings and it’s just the perfect song.

One Direction continued on without Zayn until 2016

One Direction: Zayn Malik quit the band in March 2015

Louis said, “It’s just…for the timing, now and for everything, to get that message across to fans, which I think really is cool.” So that they can enjoy the music and feel part of it, I hope. The band was able to dedicate a song for their fans, despite having lost half of their lineup. Zayn left the Asian leg on March 25, 2015. He was expressing concern about stress and wanting to lead a normal 22-year-old lifestyle. DO NOT MISS…

Zayn Malik smokes and drinks during the Instagram live stream

One Direction released a statement that said: “The last five years have been beyond incredible, we’ve experienced so many together, so it will always be friend.” The four of us will continue. “We look forward to recording our new album, and meeting all of you on the next tour around the globe.” Zayn said that he was leaving to become a 22-year old normal person who can relax and enjoy some time away from the spotlight. I know that Louis, Harry, Harry, and Niall are my friends for the rest of their lives. They will always be my favorite band.”

One year later, Zayn released Mind of Mine, his first solo album. It reached the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Pillow Talk was also his first single. One Direction announced their split on January 13th 2016.

