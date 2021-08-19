People with severe disabilities will see their student loans forgiven by the United States. Disabilities

Biden’s administration plans to cancel student loans owed to more than 323,000 Americans living with severe disabilities. It also intends to simplify the process for obtaining debt relief.

The Department of Education announced Thursday that this move will erase more than $5.8 billion in student loan debt, as well as make its debt relief program more accessible to those unable to earn significant income due to disability.

In a press release, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stated that “Today’s actions remove a major hurdle that prevented far too many borrowers with disabilities from getting the total and permanent disabled discharges to which they are entitled under law,”.

Although the United States had an existing loan disbursement program for Americans with Disabilities, until Thursday’s announcement qualified applicants were subject to a three year income monitoring period. The Income Monitoring Period was temporarily stopped by the Education Department during the Pandemic. It will be temporarily stopped again so permanent disabled people can receive debt relief.

NPR reported in 2019 that just a fraction of eligible Americans were receiving the debt relief they’re entitled to under the Total and Permanent Disability Discharge program, which started in 1965. In 2016, the Government Accountability Office found that 98 percent of reinstated debt was reinstated because borrowers didn’t submit paperwork, not because they made too much. The GAO had previously reported that thousands of Americans were dropped from the program due to failure to provide proof of income. Disability advocates argue that this discourages them from applying.

The department won’t place the burden on people with disabilities by making them apply. Instead, it will automatically identify those eligible Americans using Social Security data. The Social Security Administration will automatically eliminate student loans if someone is permanently disabled. In September, the next data match will take place.

“This is going to be a smooth process for our borrowers,” Cardona told reporters. They won’t have to apply for it, or get bogged down with paperwork.

National Consumer Law Center staff attorney Persis Yu told NPR that the administration needs to make sure the program’s eligibility criteria is expanded as well, as some borrowers with disabilities aren’t being properly identified by the Social Security Administration.

The eligibility of people who are suffering long-term COVID-19 effects is not clear. The long-term effects of COVID-19 include symptoms such as fatigue, nausea, vomiting, stomach and chest pains, muscle and joint pains, rapid heart beat, fasting, and shortness in breath. President Biden moved to categorize long COVID as a disability under federal law so that people with lingering, debilitating effects can qualify for Social Security benefits and receive appropriate accommodations at work or school. Though some have already been awarded disability benefits, according to CNBC the majority of claimants had complications from being put on ventilators, and weren’t classified as having long COVID-related disabilities.

It is still a far cry from eliminating student debt completely. Cardona stated Thursday that discussions regarding mass cancellation of all American debt are ongoing. The Department of Education continues to work on “improved loan relief” for borrowers who are most vulnerable, such as those with severe disabilities. Cardona previously stated that supporting those with student loan debt “would be a priority.”

Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 22.37:36 +0000