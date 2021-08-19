Porsche teases a new concept that is “future-oriented”, which will be aimed at Munich

Porsche confirmed that it would unveil a “future-oriented concept” at the Munich Motor Show this year. A teaser photo of the show car was also included with the announcement.

Porsche previously stated that half its cars will be electrified by 2025. This figure is expected to rise to 80 percent in 2030. Porsche also has the ambition of being completely carbon neutral by that time.

This concept car is expected to be entirely electric. In Porsche’s teaser photo, the LED headlight looks like an updated version of the Taycan lamp. A new indicator extends down to the grille. This slimmer design headlamp has been limited to electric cars.

This new concept is not expected to be the first glimpse of Porsche’s electric Macan replacement. The SUV’s front ends don’t look like the teaser. We have seen it in production, so we know they aren’t camouflaged.

It also appears lower than an SUV. This suggests that the new Porsche concept may be the one showcasing what an all-electric supercar or sports car could look like. This could be a preview of technology that the brand is developing for its 2023 hybrid racer. It’s currently being developed for the World Endurance Championship’s LMDh class.

It has a long history of developing new technology for its flagship supercars. We got the 4WD 959 in the 1980s. In the 2000s, Porsche introduced the V10-engined Carrera GT. And, in the most recent years, the plug-in hybrid Porsche 918 Spyder.

Let us know what you think about Porsche’s Munich Motor Show concept. Leave us a comment below…

