Prediction, preview and team news for Leeds United vs Everton more | Premier League 2021-22

Leeds United will be looking to put their 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United behind them as they take on Everton at Elland Road on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were played out of the park by Manchester United in their season opener last week. After Bruno Fernandes’ lead, Leeds United was restored to parity by Luke Ayling’s 25-yarder.

Manchester United swept past four of their bitter rivals in an 20-minute blitzkrieg to win the opening day. In Kavin Phillips’ absence, the Leeds United midfield looked out of sorts and they wouldn’t want a repeat of the same when they take on Everton.

The Toffees, on the other hand, got off to a great start to the 2021-22 Premier League season as they registered a 3-1 win against Southampton. After a Michael Keane defensive error, Saints debutant Adam Armstrong took the lead.

Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure fought back for Everton in the second period. Rafael Benitez needs more victories like this to win over fans that have been split over his appointment.

Leeds United vs Everton Head to-Head

Everton has won four of the ten previous meetings, while Leeds United won three. There have been three draws in the matches. Everton won the match 2-1 in February, the last time these two teams met.

Leeds United form guide (including friendlies):L-L-L-D-L

Everton form guide (including friendlies):W-L-W

Team News: Leeds United vs Everton

Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa will not be able to use Diego Llorente until the end the month. After Robin Kooch’s disappointing performance against Manchester United, Kavin Phillips will likely start this game.

InjuriesDiego Llorente

DoubtfulNone

You can also take a suspension:None

Everton

Covid-19 prevented James Rodriguez and Ben Godfrey from attending the season opening. Both are questionable for the game. Andre Gomes and Moise Kean are also in doubt, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is likely to be out with injury.

InjuriesJarrad Branthwaite

DoubtfulJames Rodriguez, Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes, Moise Kean, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

You can also take a suspension:None

Leeds United vs Everton Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Predicted (2-4-3-1)Illan Meslier. Luke Ayling. Liam Cooper. Pascal Struijk. Junior Firpo. MateuszKlich. Kalvin Phillips. Stuart Dallas. Raphinha. Jack Harrison. Patrick Bamford

Everton Predicted XI (4-6-2)Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman; Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andros Townsend, Alex Iwobi; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Prediction: Everton vs Leeds United

Leeds United hopes to convert their home advantage into a victory here. The Toffees were able to play some great football against Southampton in the second period of their season opener. We expect Everton will win this match.

The prediction:Everton 1-2 Leeds United

