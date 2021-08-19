Roger Taylor, Queen’s drummer, releases a new song with KT Tunstall in advance of his solo album. WATCH

After releasing his lockdown single Isolation last year, Queen drummer Roger Taylor is now gearing up for his first solo album in almost a decade, Outsider. Today, the 72-year old has released We’re all just trying to get by featuring KT Tunstall. You can watch the music video for Roger playing the instruments below. This theme will be repeated throughout the forthcoming record.
Official statement states that “We’re all just trying to get by” is beautiful dreamy pop music with an expansive melody and radiant light. It also contains a profound yet ultimately positive message.
Roger, ensconced in lush liquid guitar and ambient sound effects from the seagulls, marvels at how all living things on Planet Earth have one goal: To survive, thrive and co-exist harmoniously.
Roger says that he simply wanted to highlight the best things about life, even though he admits it.
According to the 72-year old, “It is really the most simple statement.” This is what all life on Earth does: it’s just trying to survive, proliferate, and exist.
READ MORE: Elvis Presley: Roger Taylor agrees with John Lennon’s view of The King
Roger said, “That is all we are trying do. From plants to animals, to humans, trying survive.” All our problems and all of it, we are all trying to survive.
“We are also in the middle of an epidemic… “I mean, even coronavirus just wants to make it through!”
He also revealed how Queen’s drummer, KT Tunstall, ended up singing on the We’re all Just Trying to Get by.
He stated that the track was complete and suggested that it would be nice if KT was involved.
Roger stated that Roger loved what she did and it added to the track. She’s also very smart. People forget to mention that she is the original pioneer of looping. Ed Sheeran’s looping technique has become very well-known and is a great example. It was 15 years ago that I can remember her doing this.
“Fantastic. “Fantastic. This is a great partnership.
KT shared her excitement at being a part the First Single on Outsider. She shared that Roger reached out to her during lockdown to ask for her vocals and she was a great surprise. It was a joy to collaborate with such an amazing writer and musician.
The album Outsider will be released October 1 ahead of Roger’s solo UK tour, which will feature some of his Queen songs. Below are all the dates, as well as information about where you can pre-order tickets.
Sat October 2 – NEWCASTLE, O2 Academy
Sun October 3 – MANCHESTER, Academy
Tue Oct 5 – YORK Barbican
Wednesday, October 6, CARDIFF St. David’s Hall
Fri October 8 – LIVERPOOL, O2 Academy
Sat, October 9, University East Anglia (UEA), NORWICH
Mon, October 11, – Forum Bath
Tue October 12 – BOURNEMOUTH, O2 Academy
Tue October 14, PLYMOUTH Pavilions
Fri, October 15, 2018 – NOTTINGHAM (Rock City)
Sun October 17 – BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion
Tue, October 19, GUILFORD, GLive
Tuesday, October 20, 2009 – COVENTRY HMV Empire
Fri, October 22, 2012 – LONDON O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Roger Taylor’s new solo album Outsider and tour tickets can be pre-ordered here.
