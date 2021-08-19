Roger Taylor, Queen’s drummer, releases a new song with KT Tunstall in advance of his solo album. WATCH

After releasing his lockdown single Isolation last year, Queen drummer Roger Taylor is now gearing up for his first solo album in almost a decade, Outsider. Today, the 72-year old has released We’re all just trying to get by featuring KT Tunstall. You can watch the music video for Roger playing the instruments below. This theme will be repeated throughout the forthcoming record.

Official statement states that “We’re all just trying to get by” is beautiful dreamy pop music with an expansive melody and radiant light. It also contains a profound yet ultimately positive message.

Roger, ensconced in lush liquid guitar and ambient sound effects from the seagulls, marvels at how all living things on Planet Earth have one goal: To survive, thrive and co-exist harmoniously.

Roger says that he simply wanted to highlight the best things about life, even though he admits it.

According to the 72-year old, “It is really the most simple statement.” This is what all life on Earth does: it’s just trying to survive, proliferate, and exist.

