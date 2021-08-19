Roxy Jacenko urges her fans to get vaccinated Covid-19 is not recommended

- Advertisement -

Her PR genius has made a career representing brands.

On Thursday Roxy Jacenko made use of her social media reach to help her 263,000 Twitter followers get immunized against Covid-19.

The 41-year old shared an image of her in Sydney after her jab on Instagram.

“What are you waiting?” Roxy Jacenko encouraged all her followers to get Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday amid Sydney’s lockdown

Roxy also took the photo in front of Double Bay Doctors Sydney. She encouraged her followers to follow suit, writing, “What are you waiting?” Everyone should get vaccinated.

Although Roxy was praised for getting the jab by many, there were also negative remarks from anti-vaxxers.

One wrote, “Vaccinated people behave like they have died for our sins,”

A second voiced concern: “You don’t have to force it on anyone.” Do what you want and take control of your life.

Mum supports Roxy: Roxy's mother Doreen also came forward to help her daughter

Roxy responded emotionally, saying, “No, I didn’t do it to save myself, my community, and my family.” Stop blaming Roxy and start paying attention to the world around you.

Roxy’s mother Doreen also came to Roxy’s aid.

Roxy tweeted, “Well done Roxy, it’s important not to disregard the anti-vaxxers’ opinion has no foundation, and is dangerous for our children, the wider community,”

After being confronted by police in July over anonymous allegations that her company had violated Covid-19 regulations, she was forced to offer a crude solution.

Roxy posted a picture to Instagram at the time of the incident in which she was flipping the bird while carrying a piece cake bearing the message “F**k Covid”.

Roxy estimates that Roxy loses $65,000 each week the city is under lockdown. She says she is trying her best to make sure Sydney is free from any financial hardships.