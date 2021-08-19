Save 69% to Celebrate International VPN Day NordVPN

SAVE 69%: A two-year subscription to NordVPN is on sale for PS2.71 per month as of Aug. 19, and includes an extra three months for free.

International VPN Day is taking place on Aug. 19 this year, but you already knew that didn’t you. You’ve probably had the date circled in your calendar for months, and you’ve been counting down the days to this special event.

Although it is fun to make fun of International VPN Day, there are real reasons to be excited. You can mark the date by saving 69% on a two-year subscription to NordVPN. The discounted plan includes three additional months free of charge and can be refunded for up to 30 days.

NordVPN gives you access to more than 5,500 servers around the globe. It also has powerful encryption and no log policy that protects your data. For large families with many devices, you can connect up to six devices at once. NordVPN is one of the best options for security, but it’s also pretty handy when it comes to unblocking streaming sites like Netflix.

For less than PS1 per month each, you can also add NordPass Premium and NordLocker Premium to your plan. You can securely store, organize, and gain access to your passwords anywhere. This acts as your secure cloud. This is all about adding layers of security to your online safety.

NordVPN offers a special discount for this day.

Publiated at Thu, 20 Aug 2021 03:05:46 +0000