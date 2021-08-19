Sonny Chiba, Japan’s action hero, dies aged 82

- Advertisement -

Sonny Chiba was a Japanese actor who impressed the world with his mastery of martial arts in over 100 films including “Kill Bill”, has passed away at the age of 82.

Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, died late on Thursday, Tokyo-based Astraia, his management office, said in a statement Friday.

Japanese media said had been hospitalised near Tokyo with COVID-19 and died from pneumonia.

Chiba was a star in Japan during the 1960s. He played samurai and fighters as well as detectives. These characters were the so-called “anti-heroes” who struggled to survive in violent times. Many of his stunts he performed himself.

After his popular 1970 Japanese movie The Street Fighter, which was a hit in America, his overseas career began to take off.

Quentin Tarantino, an American filmmaker, listed this film as one of his favorite grindhouse films.

Tarantino cast Chiba as Hattori Hanzo, the master swordsmith Hattori.

Chiba was seen in Aces (1991 Hollywood Film), directed by John Glen. She also appeared in Hong Kong films.

The global boom of kung fu movies, initiated by Bruce Lee in China, also helped Chiba’s career. However, critics claim that Chiba had a more thug-like style and exhibited a dirtier fighting style than Lee.

Chiba was born in Fukuoka in southwest Japan. She studied martial arts at Nippon Sport Science University and earned a fourth degree black belt in Karate.

Chiba established Japan Action Club in 1980 to help develop younger actors. His protege Hiroyuki Sanada is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after Japanese actors. He has landed roles in Rush Hour 3 and The Last Samurai 2.

Chiba’s three children Juri Manase and Mackenyu Arrata, as well as his actor-actor Gordon Maeda are still with him.