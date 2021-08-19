Quantcast
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Sonny Chiba, Kill Bill's star dies due to COVID-19 complications At age 82

Martial arts legend Shinichi ‘Sonny’ Chiba passed away, age 82, from COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Kimitsu on Thursday.

American audiences were familiar with the Japanese legend, who was not believed to have been vaccinated. They remember Hattori Hanzo’s role in Kill Bill: Volume 1 2003.

Quentin Tarantino, a two-time Oscar-winning screenwriter was a big fan of Chiba’s work – even making references to his films Pulp Fiction (1995) and True Romance (1993).

The ex-gymnast played Kamata, the main character in Justin Lin’s 2006 sequel The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift. He also played Makio Mimura as part of Kinji Fukasaku’s 2003 film Battle Royale II: Requiem.

Sonny has a long acting history in Japan, dating back to 1960, with 209 credits on film and TV, such as The Street Fighter.

To gain mainstream acceptance internationally, he enjoyed playing the role of the anti-hero.

Chiba, born Sadaho Maeda, was an impressive black belt in ninjutsu and shorinji kempo as well as judo, dojo, kendo and goju-ryu.

His three children, daughter Juri Manase and Mackenyu-Arata sons, as well as his two marriages to Tamami Chiba and Yoko Nogiwa, are his survivors.

His final role in the drama Bond of Justice: Kizuna will be played by Jou. It hits Los Angeles theatres on October 1.

