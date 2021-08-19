Southeast Asia's online travel agencies -- Looking for the right? New Skift Research: Balance

Skift Pro Exclusive extract for subscribers from the most recent Skift Research Report Get the Get the full report here to stay ahead of this trend.

Online travel agents have seen a surge in demand due to the rapid adoption of these services and fundamental shifts of consumer behavior. Online travel booking grew by 15% annually between 2015 and 2018. This was driven by hotel and airline bookings and reached $30 billion in 2018.

This report attempts to show the OTA landscape of the region. We present, with the assistance of data partners, the traffic share for the most popular online travel agents (OTAs), in the major online travel economies of Southeast Asia: Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

We also look at three key value propositions of dominant players such as Agoda and Booking.com, which are scale, usability, and pricing. This helps to see what the companies do differently in order to grow and maintain their market share. We also included a rough estimate of 2019 revenue based on the traffic share of each company and their cardinal revenue models to give an idea of financial health.

OTAs of Choice: Market Shares

To get a sense of the preferred OTAs in the region, we referred to a survey conducted by Rakuten Insight on OTAs in the region in November 2020. Question: Which of the following online travel agencies did you use before? Select all applicable answers.

We then compared the actual traffic share, provided by our data partner Similarweb, of the top 5 preferred OTAs in each country in 2019. For example, Agoda captured 30.1 percent from the total traffic sent to Booking.com in Singapore and Expedia in Singapore. These metrics give an indication of how popular and used OTAs are in each country.

According to the RakutenInsight consumer survey, Agoda and Booking.com were the top three most popular OTAs for Singaporeans. Our web traffic analysis revealed that while Adoda, Booking.com and Expedia maintained their top three spots, Tripadvisor ranked No.1. Tripadvisor is a metasearch website which redirects users to another site where they can make a reservation. 2.8% of traffic, while Expedia accounted for 9.7%.

The country’s top three OTAs in Thailand were also the most popular, Agoda, Booking.com and Traveloka. They had the highest traffic share. While Expedia has a higher traffic share than TripAdvisor (5.7%), it is still more popular than Expedia.

Similar to Thailand, Malaysia’s top three OTAs (Agoda.com, Booking.com, and AirBnB) were also the most popular in traffic share. Although Expedia has a higher traffic share than Traveloka (3.7%), it is still more popular than Expedia.

With a 42.6 percent market share, Traveloka is without doubt the biggest and most well-known player in Indonesia. Although Tiket.com has a higher traffic rank, Agoda (18.9%) and Booking.com (16.5%) traffic shares are greater than Tiket.com (13.2%).

We can conclude that Agoda and Booking.com dominate the OTA market in four of the most important Southeast Asian countries.

