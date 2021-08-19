Southern Eliminator of the Hundred Men’s Competition, 2021 Brave vs Trent Rockets Preview, Predicted XIs and Match Prediction Weather forecast and pitch report

Trent Rockets and the Southern Brave will be battling it out in Eliminator Of The Men’s Hundred, Friday August 20 at Kennington Oval London.

In their opening two matches, the Brave lost to the Brave. Since then, however, the James Vince-led team is yet to face defeat. After all-round performance from both the batters and bowlers, the Oval Invincibles were defeated by them six times in their last game.

Even though the Brave was at the top of points, Birmingham Phoenix took second place.

On the other side, the Rockets began the Hundred with a bang. The Rockets won the first three games, and it looked like they were in serious trouble. They were beaten by losses in the next three games. They won their final league match against Manchester Originals by seven wickets. With 10 points, they qualified for Eliminator. The Invincibles could have won the match had the Rockets lost at Trent Bridge.

Match Details

MatchSouthern Brave vs Trent Rockets. The Hundred Men 2021

DatumFriday, August 20, 2021

Time11:00 pm (IST).

LocationKennington Oval in London

Weather Report

Although clouds will hover over London’s venue, the likelihood of rain is low at this point. Temperatures will hover around 21 degrees Celsius. Most of the humidity will be below 60 degrees.

Pitch Report

For the Men’s Hundred, Kennington Oval pitch has been an excellent pitch. A high scoring game is likely to occur, as evidenced by the average score for the first innings of 151. Both teams should pursue chastising.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Brave

Quinton de Kock has been exceptional for the Brave in the tournament. With 189 runs, the southpaw leads their run scoring with an average of 47.25 runs and a strike rate at 178.30. Vince and Davies have supported him. Jake Lintott took 10 wickets, while Briggs and Jordan each got seven.

Predicted XIQuinton de Kock (wk),Paul StirlingJames Vince, Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme. Ross Whiteley. George Garton. Chris Jordan. Danny Briggs. Tymal Mills. Jake Lintott

Trent Rockets

Dawid Malan is the leading run-scorer for the Rockets with 200 runs at an average of 28.57 and a strike rate of 121.95. D’Arcy short, Alex Hales, and Samit Patel have all done their part with the bat. Rashid Khan is their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps at a decent economy rate of 1.32.

Predicted XID Arcy Short. Alex Hales. Dawid Malan. Steven Mullaney. Samit Patel.Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Moores (w), Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Samuel Cook

Prediction of Matches

Last time they met, the Hundred was won by the Rockets. Since then, the Brave has gained momentum. The chasing team should win in the crucial game.

TV and live streaming details

Television?N/A

Live streamingFancode

