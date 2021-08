I’ve put his hair into a bag, like a pshycopath. Happy First Hair Cut Pickle.” (sic)

“I have always had difficulty with my first haircuts.

- Advertisement -

She continued by adding a laugh emoji.

She added, “It’s like they don’t feel babies any more and look 15 instantly when you do their hair.”

Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 18:42:35 +0000