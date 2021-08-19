Quantcast
Take a closer look at Switch Lite, a Pokemon-themed device

By Newslanes Media
Nintendo has given fans a closer look at the Pokemon-themed Switch Lite system which was announced during yesterday’s Pokemon Presents presentation. This system is part of the Dialga & palkia edition Switch Lite system. It will be available alongside Pokemon Shining Pearl and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. Both Pokemon games can be purchased separately.

The console’s metallic gray color highlights Dialga & Palkia in silver and gold colors.

