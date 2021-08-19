The Legends Of The Autobahn presented the 2022 BMW iX

The Legends Of The Autobahn is a celebration of the best classic BMW cars. However, over the years, they have opened their doors to more modern models. Each year BMW of North America uses this event to showcase their latest models. This year was no different.

Legends saw the M3 and M4 new BMW cars, the M4 GT3 racing car and the BMW M5 CS. This is BMW’s most popular new vehicle and possibly its most thrilling. The ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe was another brand new Bimmer that Legends saw, and one we have been waiting to see. Although the M5 CS is a completely different machine than the B8 Gran Coupe, they are both excellent sedans.

But electrification is the name of the game this decade and BMW decided to showcase their latest EV products as well. One of them is the BMW iX electric crossover which goes on sale in 2022. Seen here in Aventurine Red, the iX looks premium, stylish and interesting than something like a BMW X5 or X6. The car in this photos gallery is the BMW iX xDrive50, so it packs two electric motors, one at each axle, that develop a combined 523 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. They get their power from a 105.2 kWh battery pack, which provides around 300 miles of range. BMW claims the iX xDrive50 can nail 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds.

BMW also announced a range-topping, high-performance model, the BMW iX M60, which will pack 600 horsepower from dual motors. BMW didn’t announced the M60’s official range figure yet but it did say that the iX M60 should consume around 21 kWh per 100 km (62 miles), which equates to around 2.9 miles per kWh. We’re assuming the M60 uses the same 105 kWh battery pack as the iX but BMW didn’t say so definitively.

Open minded customers should think long and hard about getting a BMW iX instead of an X5. Not only is it going to be priced similarly but it offers a more interesting design, just as much power, a much better interior, newer technology, and an all-electric powertrain.

