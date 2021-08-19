The Voice Australia ridiculed for “milking contestants’ trauma” Ratings

- Advertisement -

The Voice Australia may have switched networks and debuted a new judging panel this year.

One thing has not changed is the dramatic depiction of contestants’ sobs on The Apprentice.

A viral Instagram video poked fun at “trauma milking” this week to gain ratings.

“What is your trauma?” Instagram has shared a viral clip mocking The Voice Australia’s dramatic depiction of contestants’ sobs this season. Photo: Rita Ora, Celebrity Coach

The video, created by Australian meme account Pinacoladaboys, featured a montage of clips of this season’s contestants describing their tragic backstories, interspersed with clips of the celebrity coaches with Rita Ora, Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy and Keith Urban laughing.

The caption read sarcastically: “What trauma define you?”

This video features Rita, the British singer-songwriter. She exclaims: “I’m so excited to see Australia’s talent!” Keith laughs with her in an exaggerated tone.

Enjoying a good laugh: This clip consisted of a series of clips from this season’s contestants talking about their sad backstories. It was intercut with footage of celebrities laughing and pressing their red button. Guy Sebastian, Celebrity Judge

Tear-jerking moments

The clip shows Darren Constable, contestant, describing his financial difficulties as a professional singer.

He said, “I became really homesick. I got sick of being poor, asking my mom for money.”

The footage was followed up by Guy Sebastian’s cackling.

img alt=”The irony”: In the last shot, Darren Constable can be seen looking at the producers and saying: ‘Enjoy !””. class=”nothing” height=”396″ id=”i-161ea92e40c9711a” src=”https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2021/08/19/06/46848201-9907283-image-a-1_1629349293598.jpg” width=”634″/> Irony! In the last shot, Darren Constable can be seen looking at the producers and proclaiming that he enjoys the show.

Also included was footage of Lau Abend, a contestant in scuba diving accidents five years ago. Seann Miley Moore talked about her struggle with self-image. Anne Bell revealed that she was blind.

The clips featured more of judges laughing and turning their heads with delight.

In the last shot, contestant Darren can be seen looking at the producers and exclaiming: “Enjoy the show!”

As the scene fades into black, Keith continues his high-pitched giggle.