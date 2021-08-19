These five quirky cottages are inspired by classics and make for a great staycation. Books for children

The Secret Garden: Colin Firth is featured in a gripping trailer

In honour of ‘National Read a Book Day’ set to take place on September 6, holiday accommodation providers Independent Cottages have rounded up some storybook-inspired properties. Every place pays tribute to the beloved book that captured readers’ imaginations for decades. So grab your books and bags and book your next UK staycation on these five whimsical destinations.

The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett – A Secret Garden A Secret Garden is one of the most beloved children’s books. This cottage contains a garden that you have guessed: it is a private, magical place filled with magic and color just like the book. - Advertisement - You will be able to feel at home in Kent, the Garden of England. The accommodation features that stand out include the log burner located next to a cozy corner sofa and a rustic firepit in the private garden. Couples looking for an intimate escape can enjoy the outdoor wood-fired hot tub surrounded by flowers. The site is completely without wifi and phone signals, which can make guests feel as if they are in another time. - Advertisement - A night at the Secret Garden Cottage is PS194 per night, with a minimum of two nights. More information can be found here.

A Secret Garden cottage takes inspiration from The Secret Garden novel

Edith Nesbit’s Railway Children – Railway Cottage - Advertisement - Edith Nesbit’s “The Railway Children” was published for the first time in 1906. It was later adapted to a movie in 1970s, and staged as a show. Railway Cottage, Dunster, Somerset is a Victorian home that overlooks the West Somerset Steam Railway. It’s available for book lovers. Railway enthusiasts will love to observe vintage locomotives pass right outside their accommodation. The actual building was designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel. This holiday cottage sleeps up to six people in three bedrooms. It also has a living area with glass walls, and a barbeque, as well as a private outdoor hot tub. You can find the Exmoor National Park just a short distance from your house. There is plenty to explore in the surrounding countryside, and even Somerset’s coast, which are both within easy reach. Railway Cottages are available starting at PS165 per night for six persons, and minimum stays of two nights. More information can be found here.

Railway Cottage will make guests feel like they in The Railway Children book

Enid Blyton's Magic Faraway Tree – Enchanted Faraway Tree With its charm and fantasical adventures, The Magic Faraway Tree continues to inspire imaginations of both children and adults. The Enchanted Faraway Tree is a Kent holiday option that makes you feel as if you are stepping into a childhood favorite. The Enchanted Faraway Tree, a wooden home for two people named after Enid Blyton is set in Blean's private garden. This cottage is decorated with rustic furniture and has a firepit, log burner and wood-fired tub. It's the perfect place to relax in a romantic setting. Although the hot tub is not the main attraction of the property, it's the indoor swing seat that looks out onto the garden that steals the spotlight. Take advantage of the dome-shaped glass ceiling in your bedroom, which allows you to see the stars below the moon. For a minimal two night stay, the Enchanted Faraway Tree can be booked for PS247 per person. You can find more information here.

Enchanted Faraway Tree is located in Kent

Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame Boatmans Over one hundred years ago, The Wind in the Willows was a favorite book for children. Toad and his friends have been on many adventure stories in print and screen. This story depicts the lives of fictional Edwardian England characters. Holidaymakers who are looking for a holiday that is as authentic and memorable as possible should read this book. Boatmans is a cottage with two bedrooms on the banks the River Deben, Letheringham, Suffolk, for anyone looking to experience rural England in Edwardian England. Ratty’s riverbank home, located on the banks of the waters and surrounded by gardens, will be a surprise to readers. Boatmans has many charming details, including exposed wood beams and a roll top bath. There is also a conservatory dining area that looks out onto the river and lawn. This is the perfect staycation for up to 3 people. It’s close to the Heritage coast and RBS Minsmere. For seven nights, three persons can stay at Boatmans for PS700. More information can be found here.

Boatmans cottage is based on The Wind in the Willows

Deckhouse Cabin looks like the farmhouse from The Wizard of Oz

