This is How You Can Avoid Making Mistakes with Collections Be Better

Taking payments and collections is a major part of many business models, and many business owners aren’t doing it correctly. It’s because it is the most difficult part of a business. It’s not something anyone wants to do. Nobody wants to be on the phone with clients and have difficult conversations. They would much rather be out there working on the business and scaling their growth.

Turning a blindeye to collection can not only hinder your growth but also make it difficult to keep your employees and vendors happy and pay bills on time. This makes it nearly impossible to do what is best for your company and team.

Divide it into smaller pieces

You owe $10,000 to a client who is late 30 days. What should you do? What do you do? Do you offer to pay a lower amount each week, until all debt is paid? You chose option A if you’re like many businesses. This is easier, and it only takes you one month to consider the due date. However, asking for full payment may cause you greater harm than good. This is especially important if your goal is to maintain cash flow. For most small business owners, getting just a bit each week is better than getting nothing. To get paid quicker, you need to be creative.

In a collection situation, I recommend that you at least cover your goods cost. Let’s assume that you have to charge $2000 for the service of a client. You would need to pay $2500 to cover the costs. This will allow you to keep your business going while waiting for the rest. Although I wouldn’t recommend giving them credit or providing any additional services, at least you have your expenses covered.

Recheck your numbers often

A common mistake that I see is too much waiting to check your collections. It is too late if your client has 60 days or more to pay. Too many small business owners ignore their financial pillars and end up with cash flow problems. Better is to regularly review your finances and ensure that your controller, accountant or bookkeeper close your month no later than 20th of each month. You don’t have to put off this task.