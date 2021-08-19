Quantcast
34.5 C
United States of America
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...
Automotive

To ‘prevent collisions,’ drivers are urged to adhere to one rule This summer, busy streets

By Newslanes Media
0
7

Must read

To 'prevent collisions,' drivers are urged to adhere to one rule This summer, busy streets

His words were: “Someones will face longer car trips for the first time well over a decade, which will lead to increased anxiety and loss of confidence.”

While it might be strange to get back behind the wheel, there are simple things you can do that will help avoid collisions or other serious issues.

- Advertisement -

When merging or changing lanes, look over your shoulder.

This may make it uncomfortable for those who feel a bit stifled after spending the last year in their spare room.

READ MORE: To save money, councils put ‘lethal” potholes in roads

Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 21.43:10 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHome Construction: Supply constraints weigh on Production
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks