Twitter has not verified Danny DeVito

Twitter has mysteriously de-verified Danny DeVito’s official account, demoting the famed actor from the blue-ticked elites down to mingle with the egg-filled masses. A Twitter verification badge can’t be clocked by even an actor on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

DeVito’s Twitter verification was unceremoniously removed on Thursday, with worker advocacy group More Perfect Union reporting he’d confirmed his involuntary dethronement to them.

More Perfect Union implied that DeVito’s tweet on Wednesday might have led to his de-verification. Last post by the actor before being thrown down on Mt. Olympus supported the strike by Nabisco workers and called for fair wages, humane working hours, and an end of outsourcing. This week hundreds of Americans stopped working at Nabisco, demanding that Mondelez stop making changes to pay or health coverage.

Twitter would not de-verify anyone based on their contentious views. Even if this was a coincidence that happened at the wrong time, it doesn’t look very good.

Mashable reached out to Twitter in an attempt to find out why DeVito had his wings clipped and if it was related to his support for Nabisco workers. According to the company, they are investigating.

Mashable also reached out DeVito’s representatives to get their comments.

Although Twitter de-verification doesn’t seem to be a new phenomenon, it is usually reserved for Australian comedians who impersonate U.S. presidents or Star Wars characters that had the nerve not to tweet for six months. Twitter’s Help Center states that verification badges can be removed “at any moment and without notice”, stating that account names may change, become inactive or violate Twitter’s rules.

DeVito appears not to have violated these terms. However, it is still a mystery why his blue tick was taken.

