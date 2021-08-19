What Gogglebox’s stars Matty Fahd and Sarah Marie Fahd revealed Bane was their dog

- Advertisement -

Gogglebox stars Matty and Sarah Marie Fahd have revealed what happened to their dog Bane after he disappeared from their Instagram accounts.

Matty revealed on Instagram, Bane is currently living with Sarah’s parents as the pair are renovating their home after fans expressed their concern.

‘Thank you for your concern everyone but Bane is doing perfectly fine,’ he wrote.

Gogglebox stars Matty and Sarah Marie Fahd

‘He doesn’t travel well and when we renovated we had to move home several times so instead of trying to drive Bane across Sydney we left him at his second home at my in-laws,’ Matty continued.

‘Since then we haven’t been able to get him home due to travel restrictions and also wanting to see Sarah’s parents and put them at risk.’

Matty went on to say the couple’s son Malik, who they welcomed in November 2019, is missing Bane.

‘Malik misses Bane every day and we often find Malik looking for him,’ he said.

Bane, who is known for his boisterous behaviour on the Channel 10 Show, is a loved member of the family.

The dog was a gift from Matty on their wedding day, with the groom having the pup brought in after his speech.

The couple tied the knot at the lavish Sydney harbourside venue, Doltone House, in January 2018.

After their big day, Matty gushed over Sarah’s appearance, writing: ‘You Sarah, you are my fire and you light up my f**king life.’

Sarah and Matty first debuted with their friend Jad Nehmetallah in Gogglebox’s sixth season in 2017.