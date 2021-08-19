White Sox’s Lance Lynn was thrown at the umpire and thrown his belt. During foreign substance control

Lance Lynn was ejected during a foreign drug check. However, he wasn’t found to be carrying a foreign chemical.

After four innings, Lynn was removed from Wednesday’s White Sox-A’s game. After the bottom of the fourth, the Chicago pitcher was checked and turned his belt toward Nic Lentz, third base umpire.

- Advertisement -

The belt can be seen flying at the bottom-left corner of the video via the A’s in NBC Sports Twitter account.

MORE: Chris Bassitt to undergo surgery after taking line drive to the face

After the belt toss, Lentz was quick to toss Lynn and shouted at umpires before he left.

Lynn said Lentz was to blame for everything because Lentz failed to start the inspection in time.

- Advertisement -

He shouted at me, “He needs my belt.” So I tossed it up and then he throws me out,” Lynn said after the White Sox’s 3-2 victory. He said, “I am trying to do some work to return out for the fifth. I obviously hurt his feelings.”

He threw me out, because I had thrown my belt. “He threw me out because I tossed my belt. I’m already in the dugout,'” Lynn added, per The Athletic (subscription required).

Lynn, who has a 2.26 ERA and leads the American League, had allowed just one run, three runs, three hits, and three walks in four innings, while pitching 88 pitches. Garrett Crochet relieved him.

Lynn was a veteran of 281 MLB games in 10 seasons and had never been ejected before his outburst. His frustration boils over on Wednesday.





Publié Thu, 19 August 2021 at 05:21.38 +0000