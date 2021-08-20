Alerzo funds $10.5M Series A Nigeria’s informal retail sector online

It is a serious undertaking to digitize the operation of small-scale mom and pop shops in Nigeria. It might even be second to fintech right now.

Alerzo is a small-known B2B retail startup that specializes in e-commerce. It’s based out of Ibadan (Nigeria). Today’s news comes from Alerzo. Nosara Capital, based in New York, has led the $10.5 million Series B round. FJ Labs was among the participants, as well as several family offices, both from America, Europe, and Asia (including Michael Novogratz).

Alerzo raised over $20 million in total since its founding. Additionally, the company stated that it had closed a $2.5million working capital facility in order to better serve customers.

Alerzo was founded by Adewale Opaleye in 2018. It is a platform for last-mile distribution that allows retailers to stock inventories directly from the manufacturers.

Speaking with TechCrunch, Opaleye said he started Alerzo to empower the millions of women who are the backbone of consumer commerce in Nigeria’s $100 billion informal retail sector.

The need to solve this problem stemmed from observing firsthand the challenges his mom faced while operating two mom-and-pop stores.

Growing up in Ibadan I saw my mother run two small retail shops to provide for my siblings.

These retailers are beholden to an inefficient distribution system that results in inconsistent inventory availability, opaque pricing and limited access to formal financial and banking services.

The founder says Ibadan was the ideal market to establish its headquarters because informal retailers in the region experience these challenges more than those in Lagos.

Alerzo distributes FMCG products using an Alerzo first-party platform. This allows suppliers to quickly clear inventories and gives Alerzo full control over the supply chain.

Opaleye believes that this business model was inclusive and made economic sense because of the low trust level in the market.

Alerzo says he has built a network that includes up to 100,000 small business, with 90% being women-owned. The program connects retail outlets to multinational and local distributors of consumer brand products, such as Unilever and Nestle.

Without Alerzo these retailers would need to spend a full day away from their stores to travel to a central market and pay transportation costs. They also have to transport large quantities of stock back to their store.

Alerzo’s platform is used by approximately one third of all retailers. Its website states that retailers can place orders via voice, SMS and WhatsApp, and have them delivered to their shops in under 10 hours. This company claimed to have received over 1,000,000 orders in the past year.

Alerzo is the owner and operator of its fully-stack tech-driven supply chains and logistics that process these orders. It provides fulfillment and warehousing solutions for suppliers, as well as storefront delivery to informal retail customers. The company currently has over 200 vehicles, 20 warehouses and a network of more than 50 employees to service its many customers.

In the last few years, there has been a significant increase in delivery companies and last-mile distribution. There have also been increased on-demand services in many industries.

Alerzo is almost the first to move in less-crowded markets. However, there will be stiff competition as key players try to get in. Omnibiz has Ibadan on its radar, while TradeDepot plans to establish a presence at 10-15 cities. The goal is to reach all the major cities by the end.

Nevertheless, Alerzo’s investors remain bullish on the company’s potentials.

In a statement, Ian Loizeaux (Managing Partner at Nosara Capital), said that “we’ve been studying informal retail markets globally over the past couple years and Alerzo really stoodout to us because of a strong management group led by an founder with a unique understanding his customer and an attractive model with exceptional unit economics,”. The company represents a unique multi-decade opportunity for digitizing and streamlining Nigeria’s retail supply chains.

Signal Hill seed investor Kevin Jung cites Alerzo's emphasis on informal retail markets outside Lagos as one reason he supported Alerzo sooner.

Alerzo's office is located in Singapore, where the CEO claims it serves as a hub for best practices from similar high-growth companies operating throughout Southeast Asia and India. These can then be applied to Nigerian markets. The company also recently opened a Lagos office to increase its digital presence.

This Series A round's proceeds will be used for expansion geographically in northern Nigeria.

Published Fri, 20 August 2021