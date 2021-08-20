Ami-Chan is the doll that has artificial intelligence, The elderly are accompanied in their confinement

- Advertisement -

August

20, 2021 Read for 3 minutes

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

People of all ages were affected by the pandemic in various ways. However, it is particularly concerning for seniors. They lived a lonely life because they were far from their loved ones and friends. Takara Tomy created a doll that has artificial intelligence in order to lessen the isolation experienced by older adults.

- Advertisement -

Image: Takara Tomy, Youtube

The doll, AmiChan was christened. It was made for a small (robotic!) granddaughter. The doll looks like it was inspired by a Studio Ghibli character, who has big eyes and smiles. Ami is able to blink and close her eyes, making it appear to be asleep. She can also sit up as any other toy. The difference lies in the ability to use language and verbal understanding. This robot can speak Japanese and has an extensive vocabulary.

Image: Takara Tomy, Youtube

The robot’s artificial intelligence also allows it to learn names and birthday dates. It has facial recognition and a camera to recognize who it “talks” to, thereby creating a stronger bond.

- Advertisement -

[Embedded content]

Ami-chan, a 40-year old singer, uses songs, rhymes and tongue twisters as a way to keep seniors company. It stimulates certain brain areas and keeps them active. She can even be programmed to recognize the seasons of the year. In Takara Tomy’s video you can see how the grannies interact with Ami and some even cry. She will only need batteries to function and measures 30 centimeters to facilitate the grip of the elderly person. Data from Japan shows that almost 36 million people are aged and 6 million of them live alone.

Image by Takara Tomy on Twitter

It will go on sale on August 27, at a price of 250 dollars (or approximately 5,088 Mexican pesos). It is expected to sell over 50,000 units annually.

Good idea, or creepy?