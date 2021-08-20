Black Sabbath: The Queen made a guest appearance on the iconic Black Sabbath track

In 1989 Black Sabbath released their 14th album, Headless Cross. The record came ten years after Ozzy Osbourne was kicked out of the band and seven years after Ronnie James Dio left the band. The record received a total of four stars despite a difficult decade that saw the band lose and gain singers. Brian May, Queen’s guitarist, made an appearance on one of the songs, “When Death Calls”.

Some haunting lyrics are included in the song. First chorus: When death calls / These are the hours of dying/When death calls / The spirit cannot be released / When death calls / There is no tomorrow/When Death calls / Only an evil shadow Brian plays a solo guitar on the final verse of the song. Black Sabbath did not release the single but they released a music video. READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne: Iconic first solo song still has 'mistake' in it

Tony Martin was the singer of the band at that time. Brian didn't make it to the live performance. Tony Iommi, guitarist of the band, became close friends with Queen during this time. Since then, the couple have spoken about their relationship. Brian revealed recently that "We talk more than any other business, but we also do a lot talking." He has been my friend for many years and is truly my most dearest in business.

Brian said, "I could write books on Tony because he is just the best… I don't know how to express it in words." Tony is a brilliant human being. He has a kind, wonderful nature, and an amazing sense of humor. He is, naturally, the father of heavy-metal." (Via Guitar World) Then he added: "He did this. That was his accomplishment. It was all his imagination and fingers. He was a young ex-welder and made it happen. He will always wear that medal I believe. I believe he founded heavy metal. You'd probably agree with me, would you?

Brian also spoke candidly about the rumoured partnership with Tony. According to one source, the pair spent hours talking and listening to each other’s songs. Brian stated that he believed there was a possibility for their fans to hear their music. Tony spoke out about the times Brian had helped him in the past.

Tony stated in 2013, “When I first fell ill Brian May visited me at my home in Lapworth. He played me some of my rock riffs, which I had never really got around to or didn’t use. “He said that I should do something with them.” He said, “One of our ideas was that we could make the chords freely available and get people to use them for their songs, and then see what else they can come up with.” They would effectively be recording together with Brian and me. SOURCE

