Quantcast
28.4 C
United States of America
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...
Entertainment

Call of Duty Warzone Down: Servers down as a new Warzone update is live

By Newslanes Media
0
24

Must read

Call of Duty Warzone Down: Servers down as a new Warzone update is live

Call of Duty Servers temporarily unavailable for small groups of gamers who are trying to access Warzone.

The cause of the outage and how it will affect those affected are not known.

- Advertisement -

At 2 AM BST, reports began to come in about connectivity problems and players being thrown out of matches.

Many gamers report that they are stuck in an endless loop of searching for the game’s end, which can only be stopped manually.

Tonight, one user wrote: “I can’t participate in matches. “I can’t join matches. I keep searching for match pages.

MFL

- Advertisement -

This update follows an important balance change made by Warzone’s new Warzone Update, which went live today.

Official patch notes confirm that Warzone’s C58 versions now have more recoil and the Krig 6 has had a decrease in damage.

The changes are made periodically. Raven Software has provided the complete patch notes.

Perks:

Publication Date: Sat, 21 August 2021 at 01:18:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHackers could spy with millions of cameras at home by putting a bug in them You
Next articleThe most anticipated night of the decade for wrestling and CM Punk, Detailed explanation
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks