Call of Duty Warzone Down: Servers down as a new Warzone update is live

Call of Duty Servers temporarily unavailable for small groups of gamers who are trying to access Warzone.

The cause of the outage and how it will affect those affected are not known.

At 2 AM BST, reports began to come in about connectivity problems and players being thrown out of matches.

Many gamers report that they are stuck in an endless loop of searching for the game’s end, which can only be stopped manually.

Tonight, one user wrote: “I can’t participate in matches. “I can’t join matches. I keep searching for match pages.

