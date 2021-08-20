CDC warns high-risk travelers to avoid cruises even if they are a good idea Vaxxed

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday people at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, irrespective of their vaccination status.

The agency stated that people over 65 and those with chronic conditions may be more susceptible to becoming severely ill. They should seek professional advice before traveling on cruise ships.

After lengthy discussions with the CDC, cruise operators are sailing again from U.S. ports in recent weeks. They have mostly vaccinated their crew and guests.

However, concerns have been raised about how the industry will recover from last year’s lows.

In May, the health agency approved some cruise operations. However, it eased its warnings in June and advised that only people who are fully vaccinated travel.

