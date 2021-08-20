Declan Rice sent a clear message of transfer to Man Utd Chelsea – “I have it in me”

Declan Rice, West Ham United’s star player has made an apparent transfer request to Premier League titans Chelsea and Manchester United. He admitted that he can play at a higher level than he currently does. Rice’s impressive performances at Euro 2020 won over English fans and he formed an unbreakable partnership with Kalvin Philips.
England’s first international final was reached by England after 1966 when the pair led the midfield. However, they fell at the last hurdle with penalties.
Rice’s stock grew to levels that he’d never seen before.
Because of his energy, game reading, and physicality, it was difficult for any one to defeat the Three Lions in the tournament. This is why England conceded only two goals from the tournament and one from open play.
Chelsea and Manchester United are big admirers of each other over the years. The Blues have the strongest connection due to Rice’s friendship with Mason Mount, their star player.
United consider Scott McTominay a long-term asset for the defensive midfield, with Fred showing some inconsistent performances and Nemanja Matic moving towards the end of his career.
Rice may be the solution to their problems. He has already made it abundantly clear that he can deliver performances to the top in a plea for the Champions League teams.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Rice admitted he is now more capable of venturing into the opponents’ half due to his comfort on the ball; something which would appeal greatly to United boss Solskjaer.
Will we be seeing more of this in the next season? The midfielder replied, “Yeah, I believe so.”
Like you stated, it’s appealing to the eyes and people like seeing that kind of thing. Take the game seriously and get the ball. Be progressive and take the game forward.
“I believe that I have the ability to succeed, but it is just a matter of finding my moment. This season I believe, I think this season absolutely. If I have the opportunity to let my legs go a little further forward to allow me to play the game I will.
I’ve spoken with his manager and some of his coaches. Although I doubt I would be able to play very high, it wouldn’t suit me. However, I think I can play like an 8 player, like a boxer-to-box.
I will play whatever the manager asks me, box-to-box or as a holder. You’ll find that I am comfortable with both.
Rice is playing an important role with United, and Rice wants to be their star in the engine room. He could possibly emulate the talent of Roy Keane under Sir Alex Ferguson.
