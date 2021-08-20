Declan Rice sent a clear message of transfer to Man Utd Chelsea – “I have it in me”

Declan Rice, West Ham United’s star player has made an apparent transfer request to Premier League titans Chelsea and Manchester United. He admitted that he can play at a higher level than he currently does. Rice’s impressive performances at Euro 2020 won over English fans and he formed an unbreakable partnership with Kalvin Philips.

England’s first international final was reached by England after 1966 when the pair led the midfield. However, they fell at the last hurdle with penalties.

Rice’s stock grew to levels that he’d never seen before.

Because of his energy, game reading, and physicality, it was difficult for any one to defeat the Three Lions in the tournament. This is why England conceded only two goals from the tournament and one from open play.

Chelsea and Manchester United are big admirers of each other over the years. The Blues have the strongest connection due to Rice’s friendship with Mason Mount, their star player.

