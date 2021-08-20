Destiny 2 Xur: What is Xur selling today?

Today, where is Xur? That’s the usual question asked at the end of the week, with Guardians eager to trade their Destiny Legendary Shards for shiny new loot.

The good news? We will soon find out where Agent of Nine is hiding. Xur is scheduled to visit a nearby tree on Friday, Aug 20.

We don’t yet know where he’ll be appearing, but there’s a lot of options available. It won’t take long for gamers to find him.

Xur usually returns at 6pm BST. He typically stays until Tuesday, August 24, for the weekly reset.

Bungie will be revealing its Season 15 plans this year, and things are slightly different.

It will feature a complete showcase that is set to begin before the weekly reset and some important news.