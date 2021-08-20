Diablo 2: Diablo 3: Diablo 4 is getting only Ladder-only products in Single-player

Getting some of Diablo 2’s best loot will be easier in the game’s upcoming remaster. Activision Blizzard – currently facing a lawsuit alleging years of discrimination and harassment, which you can see a summary of below – has revealed on Diablo 3’s forums that Ladder-only rune words, unique items, and horadric cube recipes won’t be restricted to Ladder rank play, and will now be included in non-Ladder multiplayer and single-player.

Hooley, community manager says that these items are a complement to prominent play styles and builds that have been cherished by the community. We have been hearing from the community that they want these items to be included in the single-player game for a while. Solo players can now participate in metas popularised by the multiplayer Ladder game. Single-player access will also now include the Uber Diablo and Pandemonium Event.

- Advertisement -

According to the community manager, Ladder listing and ranking will be in place shortly after launch. This is to minimize server impact and ensure stability during launch. This slight delay will allow for more participants to race the Ladder’s first season, while ensuring that everything runs smoothly.

Although we don’t have any idea when Diablo 2’s Ladder will kick off, Hooley said that the team would let you know “the exact time and date in September”, once they know more.

Diablo 2: Resurrected’s open beta kicks off later today – here’s when it unlocks in your area.

Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit in California filed by the state. The suit alleges years of harassment and discrimination. Bobby Kotick, the CEO, has called the initial company response “tone-deaf”, and employees staged a walkout. J Allen Brack, the president of Blizzard, has also left. The ABK Workers Alliance demanded that the company make changes. Follow the most recent developments in this lawsuit.

- Advertisement -

Publited Fri, 20 August 2021 at 12:16:15 +0000