Doom Eternal 6.66 brings Horde mode, new Master Levels, and a Battle mode overhaul

Was 6.61 to 6.65 the last updates? It’s not a problem. Doom Eternal update 6.66 is due to launch this autumn, and as part of today’s QuakeCon stream, the devs broke down some of what you can expect from the patch. This is what 6.66 will look like.

The big addition is Horde mode, which the devs announced last month would be replacing the previously-planned Invasion mode. Horde mode allows you to fight waves of demons and strive for higher scores, unlocking new content, and challenging yourself. It is intended to be replayable and will include some random elements.

The overhaul of Battle mode (previously announced) will improve matchmaking and take into consideration win streaks. Stronghold is a brand new area for the mode. This update will also bring more places for master levels – World Spear Master level and Mars Core Master level.

It is broken down by the devs in detail in this video.

Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 23.35:30 +0000