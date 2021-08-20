Quantcast
Endgame Review of The Windsors: Endgame: A panto version on the Channel 4 TV Series

By Newslanes Media
This will make the Royal Family immune to all parodies, from Spitting Image and Mike Bartlett’s Charles III.

They might have found it more funny if Bert Tyler-Moore or George Jeffrie, who died soon after finishing the script, hadn’t set out for easy targets.

This plot involves Charles being King following the Queen’s Abdication. Camilla insists on returning to feudal society. Andrew has no problem with A Man Called Epstein.

This event was well dressed with regards to costumes and sets. There were a few highlights, including a Matrix-style battle between Meghan and Kate (Kara Tointon), and Camilla’s rendition of Diana by Tracy-Ann Oberman. It’s absurdity aside, however.

