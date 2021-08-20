Experts weigh in on E10 petrol: Car drivers prepare for the new fuel Environmental benefits

This petrol contains 10 percent of bioethanol as opposed to E5 petrol, which has only five percent. E10 petrol is compatible with almost all petrol-powered cars on the roads today.
According to the Department for Transport, E10 petrol could be introduced at UK forecourts as an alternative to E5 gasoline. This would reduce transport CO2 emissions by approximately 750,000 tonnes per year.
It is equivalent to taking 350,000 cars off of the roads.
Through the Massive Transportation Decarbonisation Plan (TDP), the Government is refocusing its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
The bulk of TDP is focused on phasing-out polluting cars. In 2030 there will be a ban on new petrol or diesel vehicles. Hybrids will then be banned in 2035.
In 2040, diesel and petrol heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), will be phased out.
The spokesperson of the UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA), spoke out about future petrol prices and the potential impact on the environment.
According to them, “the average UK biofuel CO2 emission savings were more than 80 percent in 2019 under the Renewable Transport Fuels Oligation.” This means that increasing petrol’s renewable fuel content will lower overall CO2 emissions.
“It’s also important to note that any renewable fuels used in the production of UK petrol or diesel must comply with government sustainability standards.
This is done to make sure the best fuels are being used. It also limits or eliminates those which compete with food crops.
E10 is the UK’s new unleaded fuel standard. Some have raised concerns about the possibility of E15, or higher levels of bioethanol in gasoline.
Although technically possible, E15 and higher-bio-oxygenated blended fuels like E15 cannot be sold in the UK as petrol.
According to UKPIA, “Updates to both the law and British Standard for Petrol would be necessary to market E15 petrol. This would require agreement across the industries including vehicle makers.
The carbon intensity of petrol may be reduced by using renewable blending ingredients such as biopetrol or e-fuels.
These can be combined with petrol according to the British Standard and existing law.
Many countries use higher levels of bio-oxygenated fuel blends. E15 is approved in America for newer cars.
E85 is allowed in some countries, including France and Sweden. It’s the most popular type of petrol used for alternative fuel vehicles.
E85 is a blend of 15 percent petrol, 85 percent ethanol. It is used in flexible fuel vehicles where more than one type can be used.
Although the highly concentrated petrol was sold briefly in the UK on a few forecourts starting 2006, it was eventually withdrawn several years later.
The supermarket Morrisons introduced it initially, in an effort to promote alternative fuels.
Morrisons spokeswoman at the time said that they wanted to help reduce the environmental damage caused by fossil fuel burning.
E10 petrol is likely to be fully released onto the forecourts by September 1, although some drivers may have already noticed the fuel.
