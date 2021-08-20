Experts weigh in on E10 petrol: Car drivers prepare for the new fuel Environmental benefits

According to the Department for Transport, E10 petrol could be introduced at UK forecourts as an alternative to E5 gasoline. This would reduce transport CO2 emissions by approximately 750,000 tonnes per year.

It is equivalent to taking 350,000 cars off of the roads.

Through the Massive Transportation Decarbonisation Plan (TDP), the Government is refocusing its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The bulk of TDP is focused on phasing-out polluting cars. In 2030 there will be a ban on new petrol or diesel vehicles. Hybrids will then be banned in 2035.

