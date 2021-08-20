Facebook takes steps to safeguard Afghan accounts Taliban takeover

Facebook has brought in new safety measures for users worried for their safety in Afghanistan, as the Taliban continue to cement their grip on power.
To protect users from being targeted, the firm said it had “removed access to search and view the ‘Friends list’ for Facebook accounts in Afghanistan”.
LinkedIn, a professional networking website has taken measures to hide the identities of any country-based connections.
It is possible that the Taliban may be using social media to locate their opponents.
Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s Head of Security Policy, announced the additional safety precautions on Thursday.
We’ve created a tool that allows people living in Afghanistan to lock their accounts with a single click. When their profile is locked, people who aren’t their friends can’t download or share their profile photo or see posts on their timeline,” Mr Gleicher tweeted.
According to him, on Facebook’s Instagram, “we are rolling out pop up alerts in Afghanistan and specific steps for how to protect you account.”
Gleicher stated that Facebook is “working closely to our counterparts from industry, civil society, and government to provide any support we can for people”.
Earlier, the tech giant confirmed it would continue to ban Taliban content from its platforms as it considers the group to be a terrorist organisation.
Twitter stated this week in a statement that it’s “top priority” to keep people safe and they remain vigilant.
The situation in Afghanistan continues to change rapidly. People in Afghanistan are also using Twitter to request help.
Twitter’s handling of Taliban-related material has been under investigation.
As Taliban militants regained control over Afghanistan, Taliban spokesmen made use of the platform to keep their followers updated.
A spokesperson for the company highlighted its policies against hateful behavior and violent organizations in response to BBC queries earlier this week.
Twitter prohibits groups from promoting terrorism and violence against civilians, according to its guidelines.
A spokesperson for LinkedIn stated that the company was closely following developments in Afghanistan through e-mails to BBC. They also took action against any content not complying with our policies.
“We have also temporarily taken measures, including restricting the visibility of our connections to members within the country.”
