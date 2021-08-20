Quantcast
Flight Simulator Germany, Austria and Switzerland Reorganization delayed until September

“Make sure it’s great!”

Microsoft Flight Simulator has delayed its next major geographic makeover, this time to Germany, Austria and Switzerland, from the original 24th of August release date. It is expected that it will arrive slightly later, on 7 September.

Flight Simulator’s 6th World Update, originally announced June 1, introduces new aerials/elevation maps for Germany and Austria. It also adds four new photogrammetry cities and hand-crafted airports.

Previous Asobo reveals have confirmed that three of these airports are now open – Klagenfurt Airport, LOWK
Lubeck Airport, (EDHL), St. Gallen–Altenrhein Airport, (LSZR) – and a variety of other landmarks including Castle Marienburg, Holstentor, in Lubeck and Deutches Eck, in Koblenz and Castle Katz, in St. Goarshausen.

The additions don’t stop there. World Update 6 promises new discoveries flights, landing challenges and bush trips. “It’s a ton of content and we want to make sure that it will be great”, says Asobo in its latest development blog. It has decided to delay release by two weeks, to September 7th. This is to ensure that it reaches “a very high quality level”.

Asobo has confirmed that one additional World Update will arrive in 2019. This update follows the Germany, Austria and Switzerland transformations. It also includes a Top gun expansion which introduces the F-18. Six more World Updates are planned for 2022 and Asobo says it hopes helicopters will join Flight Simulator’s vehicle roster next year too.

