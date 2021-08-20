For weekend TV, upgrade to OLED by purchasing a LG A1 65 inch LCD monitor Below $1,800

It’s not fair that anyone should be able to figure out what’s happening in the dark scenes of The Handmaid’s Tale. Television manufacturers have been producing large and affordable 4K panels at an incredible pace since 2020. This means that you don’t need to limit your time watching favorite content in the theater. We’ll keep you updated with our top 4K TV and QLED deals each weekend from Sony, LG, Sony and others.

Samsung

OUR TOP PICK: Samsung 65-inch 2021 The Frame OLED 4K Smart TV (QN65LS03AAFXZA) — $1,697.99 (save $300)

The 65-inch version of Samsung’s latest iteration of The Frame is back to record-low Amazon pricing, taking it more than $200 below Samsung’s own sale price.

If this is not your first experience with new TVs you are already familiar with what The Frame can do. While you aren’t watching Samsung’s Quantum Dot Technology transform Ted Lasso to a vibrant, colourful piece of artwork, The Frame turns into an art piece. It can pull work from real artists’ libraries or blend in to the wall behind you from one photo.

Credit: samsung

LG

OUR TOP PICK: LG 65 inch 2021 Series 4K OLED Smart Tv (OLED65A1PUA), $1,799 (save 400.99)

LG’s A1 entry-level OLED series is a great way to make a quick switch. The brand’s first budget-friendly OLED model is now available in 2021. However, the A1 still performs well in dark rooms as the C1 or G1 models. For less than $2,000. 65 inches is plenty of room to showcase the sharp calibration of the A7 Gen4 AI Processor.

Credit: lg

Sony

Our top pick: Sony 65 inch X90J Series OLED Smart TV (4K OLED) (XR65X90J), $1,298 (save 301.99)

Despite a small difference in model numbers, the Sony X90J TV is a totally different television than the budget X80J. The X90J has a VA panel that provides a higher contrast ratio than the X80J’s IPS panels. It also features full array local dimming to deepen black shades.

Credit to sony

Hisense Vizio TCL and many more

TCL 50 inch 4-Series UHD Smart TV (4K) — 399.90 (save 100.09)

TCL’s 4Series TV might be baby’s 4K television. TCL’s 2021 model of this budget TV has a decent color palette and decent picture. This is especially impressive when you consider that the cost for a 50 inch TV was only $400. Another nice feature is the built-in Roku.

Credit: tcl

Fri, 20 August 2021 15:53.03 +0000