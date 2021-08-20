Genshin Impact livestream, Genshin 2.0 release Date and the new redemption codes

The Genshin Impact 2.1 release date will be announced today as part of the big Genshin livestream hosted on Twitch.
As part of its ongoing expansion, Mihoyo developers will reveal their big plans Friday August 20th.
Today’s episode already reveals a lot about what we can expect. This includes the characters and new Genshin Impact codes that will be redeemable.
The latest information states that Sara and Baal will participate in this week’s big reveal of 2.1, along with a variety of new Banners and other events.
The Genshin Impact Livestream will be live around the same time that the latest game event, The Phantom Flow.
The official description states that Shousen is the Shinryuu master in Inazuma and offers to assist the Traveler with an imagined fighting tournament. There are rewards.
Divine Thunder has added new missions. Completing them will reward you with BEP.
You must be Adventure Rank 30, or higher, have successfully completed both the Archon Quest Ritou Escape Plan and World Quest Chisato’s Letter to participate in the Archon Quest.
WHAT IS THE GENSHIN IMAGIMPACT 2.1 LIVESTREAM?
Developers Mihoyo have confirmed that Genshin Impact’s livestream will begin at 2PM BST today on the Genshin Impact Twitch Channel.
You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube by waiting until the end of the day to share it.
This is without even mentioning the fact that PlayStation’s Aloy will make her Genshin Impact debut free of charge after update 2.1.
Gamers on other platforms, however, will need to wait for Genshin 2.0 before they can play the game.
It is important to note that Aloy won’t always unlock the same day Genshin 2.0 has been deployed. This means you may have to wait until September 2021.
There will be Genshin Impact codes that can be used across platforms, as mentioned previously.
At least three additional codes should be available for use following the event. Some of these may also come from other languages streams.
After the event, gamers can look forward to receiving additional items or Primogems. Some recent examples include:
- GenshinEpic
- GenshinGalaxy
- GENSHINGIFT
Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021