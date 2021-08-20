Genshin Impact Livestream Start Time, Genshin 2.0 Release Date and New Redeem Codes

The Genshin Impact 2.1 release date will be announced today as part of the big Genshin livestream hosted on Twitch.

As part of its ongoing expansion, Mihoyo developers will reveal their big plans Friday August 20th.

- Advertisement -

Today’s episode already reveals a lot about what we can expect. This includes the characters and new Genshin Impact codes that will be redeemable.

The latest information states that Sara and Baal will participate in this week’s big reveal of 2.1, along with a variety of new Banners and other events.

The Genshin Impact Livestream will be live around the same time that the latest game event, The Phantom Flow.