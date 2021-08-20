Google Chrome can be used by hackers to gain control over your computer. Here’s how to stop them

Google Chrome users should download the latest update to the browser right away to protect themselves from a series of new security threats. This latest update for Google Chrome version 92.2 is available. It is intended to help users protect themselves from nine vulnerabilities.

Google has classified seven vulnerabilities as high-risk. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, (CISA) states that one of these vulnerabilities is “high risk” and could be used to allow an attacker “to control the affected system”. It’s scary.

Hackers could gain control over your computer and steal your bank details and payment information, lock your files away until you pay a ransom or send malware via your email.

Google released an update to fix the problem, but make sure that you have downloaded it and installed it.

To fix this issue, Chrome users should download the 92.0.4515.159 upgrade. Srinivas Sista is the technical program manager for the Chrome web browser. He has detailed all of the problems that were fixed by the Chrome latest update.

