Google Docs scams still pose a threat

In May 2017, a phishing attack now known as “the Google Docs worm” spread across the internet. The scam used web apps to pretend to be Google Docs to gain deep access to Gmail account emails and contacts lists. Because the scam appeared to be from the targeted, the requests were so convincing. The app could distribute the exact same email scam to victims’ contacts if they allowed access. This would continue the worm. It eventually affected over a million accounts, before Google was able to contain it. However, new research shows that Google’s solutions don’t go far enough. A new viral Google Docs scam is possible at any moment.

Matthew Bryant, an independent security researcher says that Google Workspace scams and phishing are based in large part on manipulating legitimate services and features to abuse ends. Because they are confident in Google’s products, targets are more inclined to succumb to the scams. This tactic is also out of the reach of security scanners and antivirus software, as it’s web-based. It manipulates legal infrastructure.

Bryant presented research at the Defcon security conference in this month. Bryant discovered workarounds that attackers might use to bypass Google’s enhanced Workspace protections. The risk from Google Workspace hijinks are not just hypothetical. Recent scams have used the same approach to manipulate Google Workspace notifications to create phishing pages or links that look more legit and attractive to victims.

Bryant claims that all these issues are due to Workspace’s design. There are also opportunities to abuse the same features that allow Workspace’s platform to be flexible and adaptable. With more than 2.6 billion Google Workspace users, the stakes are high.

Bryant states that the design is flawed in the beginning, and this leads to security issues. These problems can’t be just fixed — most of them require long-term fixes. Although Google has tried to improve the site, these are risks that result from certain design choices. This would require fundamental improvement, which could mean re-architecting the site.

Google placed additional restrictions on apps that interface with Google Workspace after the 2017 incident. This included those that require sensitive access such as email addresses or contact information. These “Apps script” apps can be used by individuals, however Google supports them mainly for enterprise users to customize Workspace and extend its functionality. The enhanced protections mean that apps with more than 100 users must be submitted to Google to undergo a rigorous review before they can be released. Workspace will warn you about running an app with less than 100 users if it has not been approved.

Bryant discovered a loophole despite all the protections. These small apps will run without alerts, if an email is sent to you from someone within your Google Workspace organisation. You trust your coworkers enough to not need any alerts or warnings. These design decisions can open the door to attacks.

Bryant discovered that if Bryant shared a link to a Google Doc with one of these applications attached, and changed the word “edit” at the end to “copy”, users who open the link will be presented with a prompt to “Copy document”. Although you can close the tab at any time, if the user believes a document to be legitimate, and clicks on the link to create a copy of it, that makes them the owner and creator. The “developer” is also listed in any document that has embedded the app. The victim will be able to see their email address when they ask permission to open the app and access their Google account data.

Bryant discovered a way to get around the problem. An attacker could embed the lost elements in Google Workspace’s version of a task automation “macro,” which are very similar to the macros that are so often abused in Microsoft Office. An attacker can get access to malicious apps and take control of an account within an organization. This allows them to request permission to access other accounts in the same organisation without warnings.