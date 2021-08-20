Quantcast
Friday, August 20, 2021
Google Docs scams still pose a threat

By Newslanes Media
The internet was ravaged by a 2017 worm. A researcher warns that it can happen again, despite the new security measures in place.

In May 2017, a phishing attack now known as “the Google Docs worm” spread across the internet. The scam used web apps to pretend to be Google Docs to gain deep access to Gmail account emails and contacts lists. Because the scam appeared to be from the targeted, the requests were so convincing. The app could distribute the exact same email scam to victims’ contacts if they allowed access. This would continue the worm. It eventually affected over a million accounts, before Google was able to contain it. However, new research shows that Google’s solutions don’t go far enough. A new viral Google Docs scam is possible at any moment.

Matthew Bryant, an independent security researcher says that Google Workspace scams and phishing are based in large part on manipulating legitimate services and features to abuse ends. Because they are confident in Google’s products, targets are more inclined to succumb to the scams. This tactic is also out of the reach of security scanners and antivirus software, as it’s web-based. It manipulates legal infrastructure.

Bryant presented research at the Defcon security conference in this month. Bryant discovered workarounds that attackers might use to bypass Google’s enhanced Workspace protections. The risk from Google Workspace hijinks are not just hypothetical. Recent scams have used the same approach to manipulate Google Workspace notifications to create phishing pages or links that look more legit and attractive to victims.

Bryant claims that all these issues are due to Workspace’s design. There are also opportunities to abuse the same features that allow Workspace’s platform to be flexible and adaptable. With more than 2.6 billion Google Workspace users, the stakes are high.

Bryant states that the design is flawed in the beginning, and this leads to security issues. These problems can’t be just fixed — most of them require long-term fixes. Although Google has tried to improve the site, these are risks that result from certain design choices. This would require fundamental improvement, which could mean re-architecting the site.

