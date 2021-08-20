Got a Nintendo Switch? Get a Surprise Bonus for Free Right now

Nintendo Switch users can now download the demo to get an exclusive first-party offer.

WarioWare: Get It Together will be available on Nintendo Switch in September. It promises to be one the best multiplayer experiences this year.

Switch users can now get their hands on the demo version for free.

You can download the WarioWare: Get It Together demo from Nintendo Switch’s eShop for free.

Enjoy a Free WarioWare! Official description: Demo available right now

You can either download the game from Nintendo eShop or on this page. Just sign in to your Nintendo Switch and click the ‘Download Demo’ button.

A selection of microgames are featured in the demo, and can be played as various characters within the large cast.

Every character is unique and can use their abilities to finish the microgames.

Wario is known for his microgames that revolve around using his jetpack. 18-Volt uses a disc to hit enemies, move objects and remove paint.