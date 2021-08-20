Hackers could spy with millions of cameras at home by putting a bug in them You

Millions of smart devices in the home could have a critical flaw that allows attackers to remotely access microphones and cameras. Researchers warn that all devices using the Internet of Things (IoT) software platform Kalay share the same vulnerability. These devices include smart doorbells, security cameras and baby monitors.

ThroughTek designs the Kalay platform. This means that hackers could exploit the flaw to gain live audio and video feeds from millions of people’s homes.

Jake Valleta was one of those who reported the problem to Wired. He said that an attacker could gain access to any device, get audio and video and then use the remote API. This can be used to trigger firmware updates, adjust the camera’s panning angle, reboot the device, or change its default settings. The user is unaware that something is amiss .”

Hackers might exploit the bug by using a complex process that involves stealing passwords and user IDs. Then, they would overwrite the device’s data on Kalay’s central servers. The device would then be hijacked.

While it is still in the realm of possibility – so far, we don’t know if any bad actors took advantage – researchers were able to hack into Kalay systems and take control of a Kalay-running device.