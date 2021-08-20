Holly Willoughby encourages fans to take cautious selfies during bath week After reflection, blunders

This intimate photo was taken by the presenter just weeks after she quickly deleted a photograph of herself in the bathtub, which fans claim showed her reflection.
This photo shows closed blinds, and her bathroom with chrome taps.
- Advertisement -
Holly created a heart-shaped bubble bath and added: “My bathtub loves me [heart emoticon]”
Although many people lauded her clean bathroom, some of her devoted fans warned her about her potential reflection.
Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 22.10:55 +0000
- Advertisement -