Holly Willoughby encourages fans to take cautious selfies during bath week After reflection, blunders

This intimate photo was taken by the presenter just weeks after she quickly deleted a photograph of herself in the bathtub, which fans claim showed her reflection.

This photo shows closed blinds, and her bathroom with chrome taps.

Holly created a heart-shaped bubble bath and added: “My bathtub loves me [heart emoticon]”

Although many people lauded her clean bathroom, some of her devoted fans warned her about her potential reflection.

Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 22.10:55 +0000

