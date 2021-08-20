Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 9 teases love between Seok-hyeong, Min-ah

The Hospital Playlist Season 2 continues to suggest that Ikjun may be reunited with Song-hwa. The showmakers teased something beyond friendship between them, but it hasn’t happened.

Hospital Playlist Episode 9 now offers the possibility for a couple to be introduced.

After hearing Min-ah’s story about Min-ah having passed away from stress and fatigue, Seok-hyeong decided to quit his band practice.

In Hospital Episode 2, Episode 9, Min-ah’s reaction to Min-ah’s advances has changed.

Seok-hyeong and Min-ah are the next couple in Hospital Playlist season 2 that audiences want to cheer

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 9: Seok-hyeong decided to let Min-ah go.

It used to take him six months to feel at ease around his staff, and to eat with them. He was able to relax around Min-ah and go to her for treatment when she is ill.

It was actually that he was annoyed when it appeared as though the ice cream would be stolen by Jeongwon or Ikjun. His smile when Minah was present told Jeongwon and Jeongjun that the man was knee-deep.

Now, the problem is how to stop his mother interfering with this relationship like she did in his marriage.

Min-ah had asked Seok-hyeong five times to propose before she lost faith in him. At first, he was sure that he wouldn’t put another woman through the same experience as his first wife.

After rejecting Minah four more times and one final attempt from her, he decided to change his mind.

Once he has figured out a way to solve the mother problem, the ship will sail and the audience can let out a sigh. It won’t drag on as long as the Song-hwa-Ik-jun relationship.

The show hasn’t seen any improvement in the nine previous episodes. There was a little tease.

Jun-wan discovers the truth about Ik Sun’s diagnosis through Hospital Playlist season 2.

As viewers correctly guessed by the promotional video, Ik Sun was still with Jun-wan.

Jun-wan’s brother, Ikjun, was her best friend and also Jun-wan’s closest confidante. He orchestrated their meeting. They agreed to meet when Ik-sun visited Seoul.

Jun-wan was due to meet Ik-sun in Hospital Playlist Season 2. However, Ik-sun became ill and needed to be admitted to the hospital. Jun-wan was not made uncomfortable by the news, and Ik-jun tried to be calm.

Jun-wan discovered the truth by doing this. He will be looking for answers from Ik Sun in the upcoming episodes HospitalPlaylist Season 2. He was shocked to see her screenaver picture of him, especially now that he’s seen it.

He was still not over her but she seemed to feel for him. They will get this right.

Hospital Watchlist Episode 8 features Jo Jung-suk and Yoo Yeon–seok in the lead roles. It is broadcast every Thursday on TVN. The show can be streamed online by international viewers via Netflix.

